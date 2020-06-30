Police Report

International Falls Police Department
Burglary: Russell E. Dahlin, 75; Fifth Street, reported June 18 that someone entered his unlocked garage and took a cordless drill and charger valued at $75.
Updated: July 1, 2020 @ 3:19 am
