Police Report

Koochiching County Sheriff's Office
Property damage: Orville Larson, 84, Highway 11, reported Oct. 11 he was driving near the construction site in Ranier when his vehicle was struck by a Skid-steer operated by Timothy Mathews, 53, County Road 137. Larson’s vehicle sustained damage to the rear driver’s side door and the Skid-steer sustained minor damage to the broom attachment. The accident was documented and information exchanged by the parties at the scene. The accident was reported to law enforcement after the vehicles had been moved. No injuries were reported and no damage estimate was provided at the time of the report.
Property damage: Deputies assisted with traffic as the Minnesota State Patrol handled a single vehicle accident on Highway 11 near Town Road 408. No information was available on the State Patrols' crash report.