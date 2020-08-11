Police Report

Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Injury: Deputies were called to Rainy Lake Medical Center Saturday evening about a tubing accident on Rainy Lake. Daniel Zastavskiy, 16, Littlefork, was on a tube towed by a jet ski operated by Nickolai Stepanyuk, 20, Loman, when Zastavskiy fell off the tube and tumbled across the water and struck a jet ski operated by David Zastavski, 24, International Falls, causing an injury to Daniel’s arm. Daniel was transported to the hospital by private vehicle to seek treatment for his injury.
International Falls Police Department
Pedestrian struck: No injuries were reported Aug. 5 when a vehicle driven by Amara J. Tomevi, 30, Third Avenue, struck pedestrian Braden S. Wood, 25, Saint George, Utah, while he was crossing the road at the intersection of 18th Street and Highway 53.
Bicyclist struck: No injuries were reported July 31 when a vehicle driven by Paul Penkaty, 43, Second Avenue East, struck bicyclist Madison R Stolp, 12, Main Avenue, while riding her bike at the intersection of 13th Street and First Avenue.