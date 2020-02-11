Police Report

Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Rescue: Multiple agencies responded Sunday afternoon to a snowmobiler who had collapsed on the trail two miles south of the Black Bay Rainy Lake Visitor Center. Norman Hodge, 76, Oakdale was pronounced dead of a medical problem prior to transportation from the scene. Travel companions started CPR until help arrived. Responding were sheriff’s deputies, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, Voyageurs National Park rangers, and International Falls Ambulance Service. A LifeLink air ambulance was launched as a protocol, but not needed.
Fire: Deputies responded Jan. 31 to a report of a wood burning boiler on fire at the Fitz Imhof residence, County Road 8. Littlefork Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire, which was contained to the unattached shed that housed the boiler. The shed and boiler were determined to a be a total loss. There were no injuries and no other structures involved.