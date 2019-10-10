Police Report
International Falls Fire Department
False alarm: Firefighters responded at about 10 p.m. Wednesday to an alarm at Menards, Highway 11-71. The alarm was unintentionally activated and no fire occurred.
Smoke: Extinguishers were used at about 4 p.m. Wednesday by Rainy Lake Medical Center staff and International Falls police officers when an electrical issue caused smoke to fill the CT room. Firefighters ventilated the building.
Smoke: A smoke alarm at the Rainy River Community College dormitory, Highway 11-71, called firefighters to the scene at nearly 11:30 p.m. Oct. 3 for a cooking-related fire, which was extinguished prior to their arrival. The department ventilated the building.
Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Theft: Thomas Fuller, Town Road 224, reported Oct. 3 that his vehicle was missing from his garage. Deputies later located the truck, which was returned. A juvenile faces court proceedings.
Theft: Peggy Wicklund, County Road 174, Northome, reported Oct. 6 that someone entered her unlocked vehicle, while parked on Highway 46 in Northome, and took a billfold belonging to her mother. The billfold contained a checkbook, various bank, cards, ID’s, and approximately $200 in cash.
Hit and run: Nathan Seegert, Ninth Avenue East, International Falls, reported Oct. 6 someone backed into his truck while it was parked across the street from the Ranier Municipal Liquor Store. No damage estimate was included in the report. Deputies are working to identify a suspect, based on an eyewitness account.