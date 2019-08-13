Minnesota State Patrol
Collision: A vehicle traveling northbound on County Road 9, driven by a 16-year-old International Falls boy, Sunday did not stop at the intersection and struck an eastbound vehicle on Highway 11 driven by James R. Dunn Jr., 64, Baudette. The boy was taken to Rainy Lake Medical Center. No further information is available.
Koochiching County Sheriff's Office
Property damage: Staff of Wimmer’s Towing and Body Shop, McPherson Street, Littlefork, reported Aug. 1 that someone broke into a vehicle that had been towed to their yard. They reported the rear driver’s side window had been broken out. The owner of the vehicle was identified as Kevin Blanchard, International Falls. It is unknown if anything was taken from the vehicle.
Rollover: Deputies and International Falls Police Department officers responded Aug. 1 to a report of a rollover near 3586 County Road 24. Responding units found the vehicle had come to a rest on it’s side in the ditch after leaving the roadway. International Falls Fire Department also responded and extricated the driver and sole occupant, Gage Blanchard, 17, Town Road 282. The driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance for potential injuries suffered in the crash.