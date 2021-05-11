Police Report

Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Off road: Deputies responded May 5 to a report of a vehicle rollover near the Northome School on Highway 1, where the driver, Christopher Clark, 30, Bigfork, was still trapped in the truck. Northome Fire Department also responded and was able to free Clark prior to the deputy’s arrival. A passenger, Jean Clark, 60, of Wirt, was cleared at the scene by medical personnel. Clark,who suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, reported he was eastbound. came around a corner near Bartlett Lake, and a gust of wind caused his trailer to sway from side to side When the trailer crossed the center line toward oncoming traffic, he decided to turn into the ditch to avoid a collision. The passenger and a witness reported a similar sequence of events. The State Patrol also responded to the accident and assisted with the scene and reporting.