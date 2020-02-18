International Falls Police Department
Collision: Vehicles driven by Madeline S. Pierre, 16, County Road 24, and William G. Higham, 62, 18th Street, collided Monday at 17th Street and Second Avenue East. No damage estimate was included in the report.
Collision: Vehicles driven by Hazel J. Cockayne, 79, Highway 11, and June A. Fulton, 64, County Road 130 collided Sunday at 401 Third Ave. causing more than $1,000 damage to the vehicles.
Collisions: A number of minor collisions were reported Feb. 12, with at least one causing more than $1,000 to the vehicles. Police report that vehicles driven by Rebecca L. Steele, 59, County Road 90 East, and Kevin J. Kise, 23, Sixth Avenue East, collided at Seventh Street and 10th Avenue that day, causing more than $1,000 damage.
International Falls Fire Department
Fire: Falls firefighters spent about an hour Thursday at Waschke Family GM Center, Highway 53, where a furnace and chimney caught fire. The fire had extinguished prior to their arrival, but embers remained in the chimney. Firefighters checked the chimney and cleared the scene, reports the department.