Police Report

Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
ATV accident: Deputies responded Aug. 29 to a report of an ATV accident on County Road 133. The reporting party, Charles Sutherland,15, Duluth, reported that he was driving the ATV out of his driveway when he made a left hand turn and lost control of the ATV. The ATV flipped and the hand of his passenger, Nathan Teng, 15, Duluth, became trapped under the ATV. Teng was able to free his hand prior to arrival of deputies. Teng was treated by medical staff at the scene and later transported to the hospital by a family member for further evaluation of the injury to his hand. Both occupants of the ATV were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.
ATV accident: Deputies responded Aug. 28 to a report of an ATV accident with potential injuries near the Bill Ewald residence, Hwy 332. Ewald reported he thought he dropped something while driving and when he looked to see what he dropped, he lost control of the ATV and it flipped over. Ewald suffered some road rash and minor scrapes but declined medical attention. There were no other involved parties.
Burglary: Roger Frank, International Falls, reported Aug. 28 that someone broke into his shack on Split Birch Road, Littlefork, and stole several items. Frank said access was gainedby removing a storm window. Missing are: three cast iron pansvalued at $100; three Tervis drinking cups $45; several partially consumed bottles of liquor, $300; and some ammunition, $25. Frank estimated the shack had been burglarized sometime in June or July.