Police Report
International Falls Police Department
Collision: An Arrowhead Transit bus driven by Duane K. Lindholm, 64, County Road 20, Nov. 13 struck at 211 Third Ave. E., a parked vehicle owned by John R. Heppner, 25, Fourth Avenue.
Collision: Vehicles driven Nov. 9 by Roma W. Koreinski, 32, Eighth Street, and Valeviy Yanyuk, 45, 10th Avenue, collided at 1025 Ninth Ave. causing more than $1,000 damage to the vehicles.
Collision: Vehicles driven Nov. 8 by Alvin L. Mann,78, County Road 2, and Jamie L. Whitbeck, 42, County Road 90, collided at 2124 Second Ave. causing more than $1,000 damage.