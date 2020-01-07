International Falls Fire Department
False alarm: Firefighters responded before 5 a.m. Tuesday to a false alarm at AmericInn, Highway 11-71. After finding no smoke or flames, firefighters reset the alarm.
Electrical smell: A small fan burned itself out at the warming house at the Ranier Rink Saturday, causing a smell and prompting a call for firefighters to check for further concern.
Smoke: An air compressor caught fire at the process center at Packaging Corporation of America’s paper mill, causing local law officers and firefighters to assist.