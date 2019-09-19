Police Report

International Falls Police Department
Burglary: Ashley K. Lindmark, 36, Main Avenue, reported Tuesday that a youth BMX white bicycle, valued at $120, was taken from her garage.
Theft: Thomas C. Sibbits, 61, Sixth Street, reported that a delivered package, containing items valued at $160, was taken from outside his apartment door.
International Falls Fire & Rescue
False alarm: Firefighters spent about 30 minutes at 5 a.m. Sunday at Woodland Park Apartments, 1200 Riverside Dr., in response to an alarm, after smoke was caused by cooking activity.
Koochiching County Sheriff's Office
Equipment fire: Darren Hell, Highway 11, International Falls, reported Sept. 9 that he was operating a Koochiching County Highway Department grader on County Road 8 when the engine compartment caught fire. He was unable to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher, and the Littlefork Fire Department responded and put the fire out. The fire was contained to the engine compartment of the grader. No injuries were reported. The damage estimate was not known at the time of the report.