Police Report

International Falls Police Department
Serving: Capt. Mike Kostiuk assures the public that the IFPD will continue to serve the community as it always has and in the same capacity. "We are all dealing with this evolving, dynamic situation together," he said."But for the time being our mission is the same as it always has been - to serve and protect the community."
Collision: Vehicles driven by Harley D. Cutrer, 24, County Road 90 East, and Allen L. Thydean, 70, Ninth Avenue, collided Saturday at 17th Street and Sixth Avenue.