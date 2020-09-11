Police Report

Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
ATV rollover: Deputies responded Sept. 6 to the area of Highway 46 and Itasca County Road 24 on a report of an ATV rollover. The operator, Alysa Ramsey, 24, St. Cloud, was reported to have a suspected broken arm. It was reported that Ramsey was in the back of a groupriding on the Blue Ox Trail, and at some point they noticed she was no longer behind them. After backtracking, Ramsey was found unconscious, next to her overturned ATV. Blackduck Ambulance responded and transported Ramsey to the hospital for further evaluation. Ramsey was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Speed appeared to be a contributing factor.
International Falls Fire Department
Gas leak: The department responded Sept. 2 to a gas leak at Fourth Avenue and 15th Street, reported by KGM Contractors. Firefigghters manned the scene until the gas was turned off.
House response: A house fire report was unfounded Aug. 18 at a residence on Seventh St.