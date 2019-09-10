Police Report
International Falls Fire & Ambulance
Assist: The ambulance crew Sunday evening assisted in bringing a man whose leg was injured when he was cutting a tree in the woods near a residence on Highway 332.
Hazardous material spill: A hazardous materials team contracted by the state responded to at about 2:30 p.m. Friday to a spill involving a Canadian National Railway car. A call to the Minnesota State Fire Marshal for more information was not answered in time for this report.
Gas line damage: Firefighters responded Sunday afternoon to a gas line struck during work on Seventh Street. The crew secured the area until gas company officials could respond.
Kitchen fire: Firefighters spent about half an hour Thursday clearing smoke and resetting alarms at the Rainy River Community College dormitory kitchen, where smoke was created during cooking.
Fire: Firefighters responded late Wednesday to a residence on 12th Avenue where a fire alarm had been activated. The house was filled with smoke upon arrival, when firefighters learned a small fire had been extinguished by the homeowner. The crew spent about half an hour ventilating the house and ensuring the fire was out.
Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Property damage: Brenden Williams, Central Road, Littlefork, reported Saturday that the tires on his truck were slashed sometime between Friday and Sunday while it was parked in a lot across from the grocery store. No damage estimate was provided at the time of the report.
Hit-and-run: Chester Lund, County Road 79, reported Sunday that a vehicle struck his mailbox during the early morning hours Saturday. Deputies found tire tracks in the ditch along with pieces from the suspect vehicle, which helped deputies identify the suspected driver, who faces formal charges.