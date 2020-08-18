International Falls Fire Department
Sludge drier fire: Firefighters responded at 2:44 a.m. Tuesday morning to Packaging Corporation of American’s paper mill, where a sludge drier had caught fire. A department spokesman said the fire was already out when firefighters arrived, and they ensured it was completely extinguished.
Demo smoke: Firefighters responded Sunday to a trailer house, 1816 Seventh Ave. W., which began smoldering as it was being demolished. Firefighters checked the scene to make sure there was no developing fire.
Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
ATV injury: Deputies and International Falls police officers Aug. 14 responded to a report of an ATV accident on the Blue Ox Trail just south of 23rd Street. Officers found ATV operator Brady Silvers, 14, International Falls, who was thrown from his machine after losing control traveling on the trail. Silvers suffered an apparent head injury as well as possible injuries to multiple areas on his body, said the report. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Silvers had been wearing a helmet during the accident, noted the report.
Lost; found: Deputies assisted Voyageurs National Park rangers and St. Louis County Rescue Squad Aug. 14 with the rescue of three females, ages 14, 12, and 11, who had taken a hike from their R2 houseboat site in Marion Bay, Rainy Lake, and not returned after several hours. Deputy John Kalstad and a group of VNP rangers located the girls — after hiking about two miles into the woods — based upon the GPS coordinates of the phone they had been using. The girls were safely returned by rescuers to their parents on the houseboat. Inclement weather added to the difficulty of this rescue, said the report.
Theft: Judy Gielarowski, Littlefork, reported Aug. 5 that someone entered her vehicle while it was parked at Fiddler Landing on County Road 8 and stole her purse. She reported she had gone canoeing and when she returned to her vehicle she noticed her purse was missing. There was no damage to her vehicle and no other items were missing, said the report.
International Falls Police Department
Theft: Wilma C. Gaines, Eighth Street, reported Aug. 10 that a 6-foot step ladder, valued at about $100, was taken form her yard the previous week.