International Falls Fire Department
Garbage truck: A garbage truck on fire near Second Bridge, Highway 11 east, was extinguished on July 31.
Smoke: Firefighters cleared smoke from Border Bank, 1414 Highway 71, Friday, which was caused by a failing air exchange unit.
Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Water emergency: Deputies were notified Thursday of a canoeing accident near the Gold Portage Trail in Voyageurs National Park. VNP Rangers responded brought the injured party back to the VNP dock. The injured party, Grace Gibbons, 23, Ames, Iowa, reported the canoe flipped and her knee became trapped beneath the canoe. She was later brought to Rainy Lake Medical Center by private vehicle for medical attention.
Burglary: Dan Wicklund, Big Falls, reported that someone entered his family’s property at County Road 30, Big Falls, and stole a trolling motor valued at $650. He said there may be more items missing.