Police Report

International Falls Police Department
Theft: Cali J. M. Cress, 22, Second Avenue East, reported May 24 that her red Iphone was stolen. The value of the phone was around $1,000. Location is unknown
Koochiching County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Keith Knaeble, Littlefork, reported May 24 that someone broke into his shack on Unorganized Township Road 291. A metal gate across the driveway was forced open along with both the cabin and outbuilding. He reported he was missing a Honda generator valued at $1,200, along with two pairs of binoculars.
Burglary: Robert Hilke, International Falls, reported May 19 a burglary at the Oberholtzer Foundation property on Mallard Island, Rainy Lake. Forced entry into one of the cabins, where it appeared someone rummaged through one of the rooms.Nothing appeared to be missing at this time.
Fire: Deputies responded May 19 to a report of a camper on fire at a residence on Highway 71 in Mizpah, where resident Daryl Guderian, of the above address, said the had just wired a refrigerator into the camper prior to the fire. The camper was fully engulfed in flames when deputies arrived, and Northome Fire responded and extinguished the flames. He said shortly after he plugged it in to test it out, the fire began. The camper was valued at $500 anddeemed a total loss.
Theft: Eric Koperda, International Falls, reported May 18 a theft from property located on Highway 53, which occured between May 2 and May 16. Missing is a Warn winch and its associated rigging, straps, chain, shackles, plate, and 60-foot nylon rope. He reported the items are valued between $2,000 and $,3000.