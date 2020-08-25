Police Report

Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Theft: Roger Stoltz, Mizpah, reported Aug 19 that someone entered his residence on Aug. 12 and took a $1,000 in cash from his residence. Stoltz reported he was away from his residence for approximately 3-4 hours and it appeared someone entered through his window. No other items were reported missing.
Theft: Steven Soylst, Sixth Street, reported Aug. 20 someone stole a Lowrance graph from his pontoon boat that was parked at 3216 County Road 20. The value of the graph is estimated at $850.
Off road: Deputies responded to a call early on Aug. 22 about a vehicle in the ditch at Highway 53 and County Road 29, with the reporting party unable to wake the two occupants, while the vehicle was running with its headlights on. A passing train appeared to wake the occupants, who said they were from Iowa and returning to the Ash River resort they were staying at, when they got stuck in the ditch. Further investigation indicated the occupants appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI and booked into the Koochiching County Jail. There was not apparent damage to the vehicle and no injuries.