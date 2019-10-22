Police Report
International Falls Fire Department
Assist: Falls firefighters assisted the Loman department in response Saturday evening to a house fire at the Rick and Deena Baldwin residence, Highway 11 west. Fire Chief Adam Mannausau said the fire inside the residence was extinguished, and he believed the house may have been a full loss.
International Falls Police Department
Theft: About $600 in cash was taken Oct. 17 from a pull-tab box at Timber Pins, Shorewood Drive. A suspect has been identified.
Burglary: The front door window at Koerter’s Amoco, 1601 Second Ave., was broken out Oct. 14 and several packs of cigarettes taken. Juvenile suspects have been identified.