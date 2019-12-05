International Falls Fire Department
Chimney fire: Firefighters spent about 15 minutes Tuesday extinguishing a fire just after noon that was contained to the chimney at a residence on Pleasant Avenue.
International Falls Police Department
Assault: A suspect in a second-degree assault Nov. 29 on the 900 block of Sixth Street was taken into custody and the victim taken to the hospital for treatment.
Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Off road: Deputies responded Dec. 1 to a vehicle in the ditch on County Road 31. Driver Jordan Dow, Nett Lake, walked to a residence looking for help after his vehicle went in the ditch. No injuries were reported and the vehicle did not sustain any damage.
Theft: Dale Kennedy, County Road 90 East, reported Nov. 26 that someone took two Husqvarna chainsaws and a welding helmet from his trailer parked off the Haney Road. The total value of the missing items is $1,030.