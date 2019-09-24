Police Report
St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office
Fire: The Orr Fire Department Monday responded to a structure fire at Wally’s Auto Service in downtown Orr. The service center was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived on scene. The auto dealer and repair business was deemed a total loss and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshals Office. Assistance under mutual aid agreements was provided by Cook fire, Crane Lake fire, Bois Forte fire, and Buyck fire departments and Orr ambulance service.
International Falls Fire Department
Gasoline spill: Firefighters were called at about 8 p.m. Friday to Duty Free America, 226 Second Ave., where they spent more than two hours cleaning up nearly 30 gallons of gasoline spilled when the driver of a vehicle left the nozzle in the tank unattended and it overflowed until the $100 credit card limit was reached. The department flushed and vented the storm sewers until the catch basins showed no fumes.
Unfounded gas leak: While crews remained at the above scene, a call about the smell of gas at a residence on County Road 94 was investigated by Chief Adam Mannausau, who did not find any leaks.