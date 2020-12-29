Police Report

Koochiching County Sheriff's Office
Snowmobile injury: Deputies and International Falls Police officers responded Sunday to a report of a snowmobile hitting a log that was on the snowmobile trail on the east side of the Highway 11 east overpass. Mark Master, Kabetogama, reported he was operating his snowmobile on the Hagerman Trial heading into Ranier when he struck the log. Master was transported to the hospital with possible back and head injuries.
Minnesota State Patrol
Fatal accident: Edward J. Wallum, 63, Littlefork, died Dec. 24 from injuries sustained at 11:30 p.m. Dec. 22 when he lost control of his northbound Buick, traveling on U.S. Highway 71, near County Road 78 and Littlefork, went off the road and rolled multiple times before coming to rest in a ditch. The report said Wallum was not wearing a seat belt, and alcohol was involved. Road conditions were listed as snow and ice. Wallum was transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth.