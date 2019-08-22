Police Report
Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Property damage: Douglas Grindall, County Road 121, reported Sunday that the rear of his boat with two attached motors completely submerged in Second Creek. Grindall reported he believed this was caused by boats coming through the creek at a high rate of speed creating a big wake.
Burglary: Katie Miles, Spruce Street, Littlefork, reported Sunday that someone forced open the door to her trailer house on County Road 9. Miles said nothing appeared to be missing.
Burglary: David Peterson, Ham Lake, reported Aug. 16 that his shack located at 11005 County Road 59, Gheen, had been entered the prior weekend when someone forced a window on the door open. Peterson reported he was missing six $1 bills, one bottle of Jack Daniels, one bottle of brandy, and a bottle of vodka. Total value of all the items is estimated at $36.
Property damage: Deputies responded Aug. 14 to a rollover on Highway 53, about half a mile south of County Road 24. Deputies found the driver, Matthew D’Elia, 16, Littlefork, and passengers Sasha Waskul, 15, and Korben Whitbeck, 16, both of International Falls, had been able to exit the vehicle. All three occupants were taken to the Rainy Lake Medical Center for medical evaluation.
Burglary: Eric Gave, East Bethel, reported Aug. 14 that the door to his shack at 11010 County Road 59, Gheen, had been forced open sometime between Aug. 4-8. Two pellet guns, two fishing rods, and a bottle of Jameson whiskey was taken. The total value of all the items is estimated at $880.