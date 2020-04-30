Koochiching County Sheriff's Office
Death: Gerald Bahr, 70, International Falls, is believed to have died April 25 when he suffered a medical event while traveling in his vehicle on County Road 29. Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the ditch on County Road 29, where a State Trooper reported the vehicle was fully engulfed and appeared occupied. Littlefork Fire Department and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources extinguished the fire. Deputies noted the vehicle appeared to have been traveling west on County Road 29 when it left the roadway just past the intersection of Town Road 161 struck a boulder and tree. The accident is still under investigation, and assisting KCSO is Medical Examiner, and State Fire Marshal’s Office.
International Falls Fire Department
Hot electrical smell: A report April 24 from the manager of the AmericInn, 1500 Highway 71, prompted a response by Fire Chief Adam Mannausau and the department's captain, who located a malfunction in a roof-mounted exhaust fan for two rooms. No fire was found.
International Falls Police Department
Motorcycle accident: Police responded to a motorcycle versus deer accident April 23, after which driver Tyrell T. Stolp, 40, Highway 11, and his passenger, Tavyn Stolp, 10, were transported by ambulance to Rainy Lake Medical Center.