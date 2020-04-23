Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Theft: Jimmie Parson, Bigfork Avenue N, Big Falls, reported Monday that someone took 100 pieces of black ash lumber, valued at $400, in the last couple days stored under a tarp on property along Town Road 55, Big Falls.
International Falls Fire Department
Stove fire: Falls firefighters spent about an hour and half Monday extinguishing a stove fire at West Falls Estates Town Home No. 11, 1641 20th Ave. W. Once out, firefighters checked the structure to ensure the fire had not spread into the attic and walls.
International Falls Police Department
Theft: Darin Edward Carriveau, 34, Fourth Avenue, Littlefork, reported April 17 that four tire rims, valued at $600, were taken from outside Forestland Gas Station, 1111 Third St.