Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Fire: Deputies responded July 20 to a report of a skidder on fire at 5193 Highway 53. Owned by Ed Tomzcak, of the same address, the skidder was valued at $2,000. Kabetogam Fire Department also responded and extinguished the fire. No injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Theft: Walter Whitbeck Jr., International Falls, reported July 17 he was missing several items from his boat which had been parked at the Tilson Access, Highway 11. Missing is a Lowrance Graph HD, valued at $700; Jonny Ray Mount, valued at $40; and a blue tackle box with tackle, valued at $800.
Recovered: Deputies responded July 17 to a shack at the end of Town Road 110 off of County Road 83 on a report that the shack owner found an individual at his shack, who indicated that they had been lost in the woods for several days. Deputies heard the individual had parked their truck and then took a hike in the woods and got lost. They reported sleeping in the woods for several nights before finding the shack. The individual reported feeling fine, but was transported to the hospital as a precaution.
Assault: Deputies were dispatched July 11 to a residence on County Road 51, Northome, on a report of an individual ramming an vehicle occupied by an adult and two children, which seemed to be supported by evidence at the scene. In addition, a window to another vehicle had been broken out with a hammer, and a victim was physically assaulted. The suspect has not yet been located, and a warrant for his arrest was issued as a result of the incident.
Damage: Deputies responded July 11 to a portion of property near Town Road 187 on County Road 3 in regard to a property damage complaint. An investigation revealed an ongoing property dispute. It was alleged the property damage resulted from one party ramming his truck into a haybine attached to the other’s tractor after an argument over the disputed land. The haybine is valued at $2,500, and reports have been sent to the County Attorney’s Office for review.
House fire: Deputies responded July 10 to a house fire at 12145 Highwy 11. Birchdale Fire Department and First Responders, Baudette Fire Department and Ambulance responded. The house belonging to Derek and Tracy Cook was deemed a total loss. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.
Trailer fire: Deputies responded July 1 to a report of an unoccupied trailer house on fire on County Road 9, Littlefork. The residence was completely engulfed when responding units arrived. The fire was extinguished by the Littlefork Fire Department. The residence belongs to Thomas Nicolson, 5928 Highwy 11. The trailer house was deemed to be a complete loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.