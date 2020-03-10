International Falls Police Department
Collision: Vehicles driven by Logan A. Covel, 17, Ninth Avenue, and Ray D. Aldrich, 41, Ninth Street, collided Thursday at Fifth Street and Fifth Avenue. Aldrich was transported to Rainy Lake Medical Center by ambulance.
Collision: Vehicles driven by Verlle C. Stadum, 69, 14th Street, and Victoria M. Glascock, 28, Eight Street, collided Thursday at 11th Avenue and Sixth Street. No damage estimate was included in the report.
Collision: Vehicles driven by Madeline M. Olson, 18, Town Road 403 East, and Brenda L. Wilhelm, 50, Halliday, N.D., collided Feb. 27. No damage estimate was included in the report.