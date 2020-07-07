International Falls Fire Department
CO alarm: An department engineer July 4 followed up on a report of a carbon monoxide alarm at a residence on Town Road 344.
International Falls Police Department
Bike theft: Nicholas D. Franko, 16, Eleventh Avenue, reported June 25 that his bike was stolen. The bike is gray, with a fish magnet, valued at $100.
Bike theft: Michael B. Pomeroy, 47, Eleventh Avenue, reported June 23 that his bike was stolen while parked at the Border Bar. The bike is black with a sticker that reads “Ted’s Bicycles” and another that says “Balance." It is valued at $900.