Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Injury: Deputies responded Feb. 5 to a report of a snowmobile accident on the Littlefork River near County Road 60 and County Road 31. After searching several miles of the river, deputies located him and assisted in bringing him to the ambulance. The operator was transported by Littlefork Ambulance to the hospital with injuries to his back. The operator was reported to have been thrown from his snowmobile after a ski caught a piece of ice. The operator was later transported to another medical facility for his injuries. Littlefork Ambulance and Big Falls Fire assisted in the rescue. At the time of the report, no additional information about the victim was available.
International Falls Fire Department
CO alarm: Chief Adam Mannausau Saturday checked a carbon monoxide alarm at a residence on County Road 20, and found a malfunction.
Unfounded: Firefighters responded to a call Feb. 11 about a truck on fire near Brown’s Corner, but were unable to locate any truck on fire.