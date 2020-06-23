Koochiching County Sheriff's Office
Theft: Karla Hartman, Second Avenue, Littlefork, reported June 18 that someone took an iPhone and charger from her house within the last couple of days. There was no sign of forced entry and nothing else was missing. No loss estimate was provided in the report.
Property damage: Deputies assisted in the rollover of a logging truck, driven by Taylor Delack, 24, Littlefork, June 15 on Highway 31, Big Falls. He reported that while operating the truck, he felt the right tire drop off the edge of the asphalt. He stated he over corrected and this caused the vehicle to over turn. Delack stated the vehicle rolled twice and he was ejected out of the front windshield. Delack was transported by ambulance to the hospital with possible injuries.