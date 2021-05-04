Koochiching County Sheriff's Office
Vehicle fire: Deputies responded May 2 to a report of a vehicle fire one mile south of Mizpah. The car was unoccupied and fully engulfed in flames when deputies arrived. Northome fire responded and was able to extinguish the blaze. The vehicle owner was identified as Ethan Hoodie of Kelliher.
ATV accident: Deputies responded May 2 to a report of a side by side ATV that had rolled over at 4181 Highway 11. t was also reported that an individual was still trapped under the ATV. Deputies and International Falls Police Officers arrived on scene and observed the individual’s arm trapped under the ATV. The driver was identified as Nicholas Kittelson, 39, of International Falls. Officers were able to free his arm from under the ATV. Passenger Jenna Bloomquist, 33, of International Falls, appeared to have a head injury. Both parties were transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of their injuries.
Burglary: Robert Lloyd, Aurora, reported April 30 his cabin on the Warren Trail/Flowing Well Trail near Mizpah had been broken into sometime within the last two weeks. He said there was damage to his sauna door and a broken window on the cabin but did not notice anything missing.
Fire: Deputies responded April 30 to a report of a grass fire at 2690 County Road 94. The International Falls Fire Department also responded and was able to extinguish the fire. The property owner, Matthew Brenengen, reported he had lit a stump on fire and then left the fire unattended for a period of time at which point the fire spread.
Chase: Koochiching County dispatch in the early morning of April 27 received a report of vehicle being chased by another vehicle at high speeds headed north towards International Falls. Deputies and IFPD officers initiated a traffic stop north of Rogers Corner on two vehicles matching the description provided my the reporting party. A passenger from Virginia in the vehicle was ultimately arrested and a violation of a DANCO, domestic abuse no contact order. Officers found no other violations for the other involved parties and all were released. The alleged dispute that led to the incident was reported to have happened in Virginia.