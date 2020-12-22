International Falls Fire Department
Gas checks: Staff checked a residence on Dec. 18 on County Road 121 for carbon monoxide after the homeowner reported their alarm had sounded. Staff also checked a residence on County Road 24 Dec. 17 when the homeowner reported smelling propane.
Canceled: Firefighters were turned back enroute to Y-Knot, 3251 Highway 11, when the sheriff’s office reported a car had struck a gas pump there Dec. 18. The call was canceled when the sheriff’s office reported the car had not struck the pump.
International Falls Police Department
Theft: Leif A. Gunnerson, 31, Fourth Avenue East, reported Dec. 16 that a package valued at $60 was taken from his porch.
Theft: Alan J. Fentem, 56, Fifth Street, reported Dec. 11 that three “no parking” signs valued at $20 were taken from his property.