International Falls

Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office

Burglary: Dean Doroff, Swanville, reported Saturday that someone broke into his hunting cabin located on Highway 1 and stole several items. Entry was made by forcing in the front door. He is missing the following items: Honda 3500 generator valued at $1,000, and several miscellaneous tools. The burglary occurred since falls, he reported.

International Falls Fire Department

Fire: A campfire left smoldering caused a small grass fire in the woods near 22nd Street. Fire officials remind the public the area is under extreme fire danger and caution should be taken with fire and sparks.

Tags