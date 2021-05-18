Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Burglary: Dean Doroff, Swanville, reported Saturday that someone broke into his hunting cabin located on Highway 1 and stole several items. Entry was made by forcing in the front door. He is missing the following items: Honda 3500 generator valued at $1,000, and several miscellaneous tools. The burglary occurred since falls, he reported.
International Falls Fire Department
Fire: A campfire left smoldering caused a small grass fire in the woods near 22nd Street. Fire officials remind the public the area is under extreme fire danger and caution should be taken with fire and sparks.