Minnesota State Patrol
Fatal accident: Steven E. Million, 53, Baudette, was killed May 21 when his westbound motorcycle left Highway 11, at County Road 4 in northeastern Koochiching County, and entered the ditch. He was ejected from the motorcycle and taken by ambulance to the Baudette Hospital.
St. Louis County
Sheriff’s Office
Arrest: Jeremy Dale Morris, 41, Orr, was charged May 19 in St. Louis County 6th District County in Hibbing with two felony counts of first degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and first degree possession of methamphetamine and possess firearm. Morris remains in custody at the St. Louis County Jail. His bail has been set at $75,000. The charges stem from a May 16 arrest and eventual search warrant, when about 109 grams of meth and a pistol were found at a residence in Orr.