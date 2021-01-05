Koochiching County Sheriff's Office
Theft: Joan Hanks, Blackduck, reported Saturday that several items were taken from the Koochiching County canister site in Mizpah: a gray vinyl footstool valued at $20, Stanley claw hammer valued at $25, and a Stanley tape measure, valued at $20. She also reported several items had been moved in the building.
International Falls Fire Department
Canceled run: A callout for a smoke alarm at a residence on Dove Island, Highway 11, was canceled en route Dec. 31 when the resident was contacted and found to have been testing the alarm system.