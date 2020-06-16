International Falls Fire Department
Diesel spill: The department’s Hazardous Materials Team was called at 3:55 Monday to the scene of a rolled logging truck spilling diesel fuel on County Road 31, near the Big Falls Airport. The team was at the scene for two hours and 40 minutes, when they used rolls of material and special mats to absorb the spilled fuel.
Fire: Firefighters Monday spent half an hour at the scene of a grass fire on Highway 11/71 resulting from a bonfire that got out of control.
International Falls Police Department
Theft: Jerold J. Weisz, 71, 15th Street East, reported June 7 that a riding lawn mower valued at $200 and a wheelbarrow valued at $50 were taken from his yard.
Theft: Michael K. Wilcox, 58, Ninth Street reported June 5 that someone entered his garage and took several tools with a combined value of approximately $2,000.
Theft: Timothy K. Rotich,38, Ninth Street, reported June 3 that the back window of his vehicle was broken out while parked at his residence. No damage estimate was reported.
Theft: Kenneth George Brokaw, 71, Third Avenue East, reported June 3 that assorted tools with an unknown value were taken out of his unlocked garage.
Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Off road: Deputies responded June 14 to a report of a vehicle in the ditch west of Loman on Highway 11. Responding deputies found the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Jacob Marty, 32 of International Falls, was being treated by a first responder when they arrived on scene. The driver reported to be driving east on the highway when he lost control of the vehicle and entered the ditch. The driver was transported by ambulance to the hospital with potential injuries from the accident.