International Falls Fire Department
Chimney fire: Firefighters responded at 6:20 p.m. Monday to a report of flames coming out a chimney at a residence on Highway 11. Firefighters swept the chimney to remove buildup, and ventilated the basement, where the wood stove was located, to remove smoke.
Oven fire: An oven fire at a residence on Sixth Street reported at 9 a.m. April 5 was out by the time firefighters arrived.
House fire: Firefighters spent about one hour April 2 at a house on First Avenue West, where flames were reported. Firefighters extinguished any fire and checked to ensure it had not spread. Cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
False alarm: Staff checked an alarm at the AmericInn, 1500 Highway 11-71, which had been triggered by work on the alarm system.
Koochiching County Sheriff's Office
Theft: Tera Zahn, International Falls, reported April 9 a trailer taken from a residence on County Road 332. The trailer is owned by U Haul of Wisconsin Inc. and is described as a 5X8 utility trailer.
Vehicle fire: Littlefork Fire Department extinguished a vehicle fire April 9 on Highway 71, where three occupants had been able to safely exit the vehicle; deputies also responded. No injuries were reported. The 2003 Chevy Silverado, owned by Shane Zaren, Highway 11, was believed to be a total loss, though no damage estimate was available at the time of the report. The fire appeared to originate in the engine compartment.