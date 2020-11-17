International Falls Fire Department
Checks: Department staff performed checks in residences for carbon monoxide and a smoke detector on Nov. 10, Nov. 12 and Nov. 15.
Fire: Firefighters spent five hours at 3151 Highway 332 Nov. 5 where hay bales in a storage shed had caught fire, which was spreading. The department made three trips to the scene with its tanker to retrieve water and the homeowner used a tractor to spread the bales for a fire break.
International Falls Police Department
Theft: Pamela Jean Kimmer, 65, reported Nov. 4 that her universal grill cover was taken from her backyard on the 700 block of Fifth Avenue. The value of the cover is $30.