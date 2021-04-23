Koochiching County Sheriff's Office
Found: A man reported missing in Ontario was found Thursday afternoon in Loman, after he'd swam across the Rainy River earlier in the morning. Bradley Crowley, 24, Thunder Bay, Ontario, told deputies he'd planned to swim back across the river to the Canadian shore prior to being contacted. Deputies made contact with Crowley after responding to a report of a suspicious person near a residence in Loman. They were unable to find anyone after a search, but another report about the man led deputies to a gazebo at a residence on County Road 147. Deputies contacted the Border Patrol and the Ontario Border Patrol about Crowley, and turned him over to the Border Patrol for processing. Crowley was not reported to have committed any crimes on the U.S. side, other than illegal entry, and there are no local charges pending at this time, the office reported Friday.
Warrant issued: A warrant has been issued for Robert A. Larson, 60, Grand Rapids, after he fled a Duluth facility. Larson faces seven felony charges in Koochiching County following an April 9 incident in International Falls that ended with police forcing him to stop, five vehicles damaged, and at least one police officer injured. Local law enforcement have asked for other agencies to assist in locating Larson.