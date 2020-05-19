Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Ditch: A 19-year old Eveleth man and his juvenile passenger both face charges after they were found in a running vehicle in the ditch on Highway 53 near Ericsburg. Once the driver was roused, both were transported to the Rainy Lake Medical Center due to their apparent intoxication level. Thee was no apparent damage to the vehicle and neither party were injured.
Theft: Randy Hart, International Falls, reported that within the last two weeks, someone forcibly entered his shack at on Highway 65 and stole a gun and an air compressor. The gun was described as a H&R .22 revolver and was valued at $50. The air compressor was valued at $25.