Minnesota State Patrol
Roll over: Britta M. Anderson, 30, International Falls, was taken by ambulance Sunday to Rainy Lake Medical Center and later flown to St. Mary's Hospital, Duluth, after the Cadillac Sedan she was driving southbound on Highway 71 veered off the road and rolled over. She was ejected from the vehicle. Littlefork ambulance and fire department responded.
Koochiching County Sheriff's Office
Collision: Christine Collar, 35, International Falls, was extricated May 27 from the SUV she was driving after it collided with and became stuck under the back of a dump truck on Highway 332 near County Road 108. She was taken by ambulance to the Rainy Lake Medical Center for further medical treatment. The dump truck is owned by the city of International Falls and was driven by Derek Hell, 47, of International Falls. Hell reported he was slowing to make a turn when his truck was struck from behind. Hell was also transported to the hospital for further medical evaluation. Preliminary investigation revealed the SUV was traveling at highway speed prior to impact and there was no indication of braking prior to impact.
International Falls Fire Department
Checks: Fire Marshall Jared Baldwin Monday checked an electrical smell at a residence on 11th Street, after residents also reported hearing a popping noise. A light was found out of place, but no hot spots were found with a viewer. He advised the resident to follow up with a professional. Fire Chief Adam Mannausau Sunday checked a carbon monoxide detector alarm at a residence, and found its battery dead.