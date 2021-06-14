BURGLARY: Frederick Pihulak, Littlefork, reported June 3 that sometime between May 22 and May 31 his residence on County Road 79 was entered and some items taken. Missing are 200 VHS tapes and two sturgeon fishing rods. There was no sign of forced entry.
Police Reports
Laurel Beager
