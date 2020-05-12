Ontario Provincial Police
Charged: Robert Gouliquer, 41, Fort Frances, was arrested Monday following execution of a search warrant by multiple law enforcement agencies at the Nugget Motel, Portage Avenue, Fort Frances, where they seized a prohibited .380 caliber Taurus TCP handgun along other prohibited weapons including a butterfly knife, throwing star, and brass knuckles. The OPP also located a quantity of drugs including fentanyl and heroin; and Canadian currency. Gouliquer was wanted in connection with drug trafficking from an investigation completed in 2017.
Charged: Antonio Manzo, 45, Kenora, Ont., was taken into custody May 7 in connection with an incident earlier that morning involving a gun outside Rainy River Hospital, Rainy River, Ont. He has been charged with: discharge a firearm at a place in a reckless manner; Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; use firearm while committing an offense; careless use of a firearm contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code. Due to a publication ban, there will be no further information or updates provided.
Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Theft: Robert Johnson, Highway 217, Ray, reported Sunday he was missing a handgun from his residence. The gun is described as a .44 Ruger Super Black Hawk. There was no sign of forced entry and nothing else was reported to have been missing.
Vehicle fire: Deputies, Big Falls Fire Department, Littlefork Fire Department and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fire crew responded Friday to a vehicle and grass fire on Highway 71, about five miles south of Big Falls, where a pickup with a backpack style camper was on fire. Driver Angela Hammer, 48, St. Francis, Minn., said she noticed smoke and flames while she was driving so she pulled over. The fire was contained to the rear driver’s side portion of the camper, and determined to have been caused by an electrical issue within or near the taillight of the camper, and burning debris fell off the camper and into the ditch causing the accidental grass fires.
International Falls Fire Department
Natural gas leak: Firefighters secured the scene 2129 Second Ave. for about one hour Friday morning, when a construction crew struck a 2-inch natural gas line.
Fuel leak: A report of a vehicle leaking fuel at Riverside Drive was followed up April 30 by Chief Adam Mannausau.