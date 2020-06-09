Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
Property damage: Gary Swenson, Birchdale, of the Koochiching County Highway Department, reported the front windshield was broken out of a John Deere loader that had been parked at the gravel pit at the end of the Manitou Trail. The damage was estimated at approximately $2,000.
International Falls Fire Department
Power line down: Falls Firefighters spent time Sunday evening on Shorewood Drive where trees fell snagging power lines and dropping them across a driveway and causing a power outage.
Grease fire: A grease fire in the kitchen at a residence on Seventh Street June 5 was extinguished by Falls police prior to firefighter’s arrival, when they ventilated smoke and chemical flame retardant from the house.
International Falls Police Department
Theft: William O. Morin, 79, Sixth Street,reported June 1 that sometime last week someone took a jack valued at about $300 from the box of his truck.
Theft: Nicole M. Leckner,, 39, Fifth Street, reported May 30 that her black Trek mountain bike was taken from outside her residence. The value of the bike was unknown.