Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office

Property damage: Gary Swenson, Birchdale, of the Koochiching County Highway Department, reported the front windshield was broken out of a John Deere loader that had been parked at the gravel pit at the end of the Manitou Trail. The damage was estimated at approximately $2,000.

International Falls Fire Department

Power line down: Falls Firefighters spent time Sunday evening on Shorewood Drive where trees fell snagging power lines and dropping them across a driveway and causing a power outage.

Grease fire: A grease fire in the kitchen at a residence on Seventh Street June 5 was extinguished by Falls police prior to firefighter’s arrival, when they ventilated smoke and chemical flame retardant from the house.

International Falls Police Department

Theft: William O. Morin, 79, Sixth Street,reported June 1 that sometime last week someone took a jack valued at about $300 from the box of his truck.

Theft: Nicole M. Leckner,, 39, Fifth Street, reported May 30 that her black Trek mountain bike was taken from outside her residence. The value of the bike was unknown.

