In an effort to provide clarity on business that may operate at this time, below is an excerpt from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's April 30 Emergency Executive Order 20-48: Extending and modifying stay at home order, Continuing temporary closure of bars, restaurants, and other places of public accommodation, and allowing additional workers in certain noncritical sectors to return to safe workplaces.
This order extension is effective to May 17 at 11:59 p.m.
Non-critical exempt businesses
Starting May 4, retail businesses and other non-critical businesses may begin offering outdoor pick-up in a safe and coordinated way. Under Executive Order 20-48, businesses must:
- Develop and publicly post a plan for how to open safely.
- Use online payment whenever possible.
- Employees and customers should wear masks and protective equipment.
- In curbside pick-up scenarios, social distancing guidelines apply. If possible, customers should not leave their vehicle.
- In delivery scenarios, items should be deposited outside a customer’s residence.
Businesses that provide services such as household goods rental, maintenance services, repair services, and pet grooming and can adhere to guidelines are included. Salons and barbershops may sell retail products via outdoor pick-up or delivery, but may not provide services.
Industrial and office-based businesses that are non-customer facing are allowed to reopen as long as they follow health and safety protocols outlined in Executive Order 20-48. Employees who can work from home should continue to do so.
All work must adhere to Minnesota OSHA Standards and MDH and CDC Guidelines, including social distancing and hygiene practices.