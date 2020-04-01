International Falls, MN (56649)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.