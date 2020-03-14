Mary Bartlett, local AARP Tax-Aide district coordinator, reports the National AARP Foundation has informed her that the tax services must be suspended for now.
"As coronavirus (COVID-19) developments change hour by hour, AARP Foundation is doing its part to flatten the curve of transmission. A top priority for us is ensuring we are protecting those most at risk, including our volunteers and taxpayers. Therefore, we are suspending AARP Foundation Tax-Aide services beginning March 16 until further notice," the foundation said.
The foundation said it will continue to assess whether sites can open again in some or all sites for the remainder of the tax season and if the tax season is extended.
Locally, Bartlett said volunteers will begin calling scheduled clients Monday when the official national closure is to begin.
Clients who have begun a tax return, but were unable to finish for whatever reason can call the Scheduling Office at 283-5236 and leave their name and number and volunteers will will work with them to complete their returns.
"We have not heard whether the IRS will be extending the filing or payment of taxes deadline, but will pass that information along once it flows to us," she told The Journal.