Since May 28, 2020, more than 67,500 individuals and over 25,000 households have been served by Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
In addition, AEOA has distributed 73,030 boxes and 1,669,137 pounds of boxes and shelf-stable food to people in need in 26 communities across seven seven northern Minnesota counties.
The additional food comes as part of the program announced on April 17, 2020, by the United States Department of Agriculture, as it exercised its authority under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to purchase and distribute agricultural products to those in need
Through this program, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service is partnering with national, regional and local distributors to purchase fresh produce, dairy and meat products from American producers of all sizes. Distributors package these products into family-sized boxes, then transport them to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need.
AEOA is also distributing shelf-stable 5-meal, 7-meal, 10-meal, 15-meal and 42-meal kits.
The current Phase 5 Farmers to Families Food Box program ends April 30, 2021.
"AEOA will continue distributing food boxes through April 29," AEOA officials said in a news release. "The possibility of another round could happen; however, we will not know until late April/Early May."
Updates and other locations and times are posted to the AEOA Facebook page weekly.
The Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency was incorporated in April 1965, as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and established as a Community Action Program for the northeast Minnesota counties of St. Louis, Lake, and Cook in response to the 1964 Economic Opportunity Act. AEOA also offers services in seven neighboring counties of Koochiching, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, and Pine, making it one of the largest private, non-profit Community Action Agencies in Minnesota. AEOA recently added transit services to Chisago and Isanti counties.