Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency has issued this warning:
Do not provide your social security number or any other personal information to callers claiming to be a representative of a local food shelf. Call the police right away if you have been contacted in such a manner.
There is a report of an unidentified individual who contacted a client of a local food shelf to acquire their Social Security number, falsely claiming to be a representative from a food shelf.
No client is required or expected to provide their Social Security number over the phone for food shelf programs.
For your protection, do not provide your Social Security number to any caller claiming to be a food shelf representative.
“We are working with law enforcement regarding this incident. Please contact the police right away if you have been contacted in a similar manner,” AEOA officials said in a statement.